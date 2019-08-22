Bank Indonesia surprises with second rate cut in two months

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's central bank announced a surprise cut to its policy rate on Thursday, citing the need to move the economy after slowest growth in two years.

Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark seven-day reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%, the second rate cut in two consecutive months -- after slashing it for the first time in nearly two years last month.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed that 17 of 19 economists expected the bank to keep its key rate on hold.

Indonesia's gross domestics products grew 5.05% in the second quarter of this year, the Central Statistics Agency announced earlier this month. Although the growth rate was broadly in line with the annual average of 5% in recent years, the expansion was the slowest in two years.

Governor Perry Warjiyo had earlier said room for policy rate cuts remain open until the end of the year. Last year, the central bank raised its benchmark rate by a combined 175 basis points to shore up the rupiah, which had fallen to a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar amid Fed monetary tightening and global uncertainties from the simmering U.S.-China trade war.

Thursday's rate cut also has been enabled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to lower its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage point -- its first rate cut in 10.5 years.

Still, Bank Indonesia's decision had been unexpected, due to renewed concerns from trade tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump''s announcement of new tariffs on China has weighed down on the rupiah.