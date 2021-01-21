Bank of Japan lowers 2020 GDP estimate 0.1 percentage point

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan on Thursday slightly lowered its estimate for the nation's growth for fiscal 2020 as the resurgent coronavirus pandemic and the declaration of a state of emergency have clouded the outlook for economic recovery.

The median growth forecast among the BOJ's nine policy board members came to minus 5.6% for fiscal 2020 ending March, instead of minus 5.5% as predicted three months ago, according to the BOJ's latest quarterly outlook report.

The median estimate for fiscal 2021 growth came to 3.9% compared with 3.6% three months ago.

Core inflation is forecast at minus 0.5% for fiscal 2020, instead of minus 0.6%, and at 0.5% for fiscal 2021 instead of 0.4%.

A state of emergency took effect on Jan. 8 to contain a new wave of infections, urging people to work remotely and stay at home at night and refrain from nonessential outings, prompting concerns about the nascent economic recovery.

In a two-day board meeting, the central bank decided to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy intact, including the short-term interest rate target of minus 0.1% and an aim of steering long-term rates to around zero. The BOJ kept its pledge to buy Japanese government debt without limit.

An exchange-traded fund purchasing program of up to 12 trillion yen ($115 billion) a year is also kept unchanged.

Last month, the bank decided to extend the 140 trillion yen emergency funding facilities by six months through the end of September.

Under the emergency funding programs, the BOJ could purchase up to 20 trillion yen in corporate bonds and commercial paper and provide as much as 120 trillion yen in interest-free funds for up to one year to commercial banks that have lent to businesses and households, and offer the banks a 0.1% interest on the balance of such loans.

As of the end of December, the BOJ has provided 51.6 trillion yen in funds to commercial banks.

Through eight years of aggressive asset buying under Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, the BOJ has seen its balance sheet more than quadruple, and has come to own about half the Japanese government debt and about 7% of the stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section.

Kuroda took the helm in 2013, vowing to bring about 2% inflation in two years. Since then, however, core consumer inflation mostly hovered around 1% or less. With the easing campaign expected to become a prolonged battle amid the coronavirus pandemic, the BOJ said last month that it will conduct a review of the current framework to make it more sustainable and effective toward the 2% inflation goal. The results of the review will be announced in the next meeting to be held March 18-19.