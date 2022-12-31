ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan weighs raising inflation forecasts closer to 2% target

Exclusive: Sustained price growth outlook would lay groundwork for policy shift

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Dec. 19.    © Reuters
FUHITO HONDA and SAKI AKITA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan is considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2% target in fiscal 2024, Nikkei has learned, a move that could provide grounds for a pivot away from ultraloose monetary policy.

The proposed changes would show the core consumer price index, or prices excluding fresh food, rising around 3% in fiscal 2022, at least 1.6% but less than 2% in fiscal 2023, and nearly 2% in fiscal 2024, people familiar with discussions at the BOJ said.

