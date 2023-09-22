ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan

BOJ chief plays down talk of early policy shift

Japanese central bank sticks to ultraeasy policy despite yen weakness

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda speaks in Tokyo on Sept. 22. (Photo by Yuki Nakao) 
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- After the Bank of Japan stood pat on Friday, Gov. Kazuo Ueda played down speculation that the Japanese central bank was moving toward tightening its ultraeasy monetary policy.

Ueda was quoted in an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Sept. 9 as saying there is a "nonzero" possibility of the BOJ getting sufficient data to determine the sustainability of 2% inflation before the end of 2023. Market players interpreted this as a hint that its policy might shift in December or January.

Read Next

Latest On Bank of Japan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more