BOJ chief plays down talk of early policy shift

TOKYO -- After the Bank of Japan stood pat on Friday, Gov. Kazuo Ueda played down speculation that the Japanese central bank was moving toward tightening its ultraeasy monetary policy.

Ueda was quoted in an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Sept. 9 as saying there is a "nonzero" possibility of the BOJ getting sufficient data to determine the sustainability of 2% inflation before the end of 2023. Market players interpreted this as a hint that its policy might shift in December or January.