BOJ deputy chief nominees say monetary easing must continue

TOKYO -- Incoming Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Shinichi Uchida on Tuesday told a Diet hearing, "It is necessary to continue monetary easing and firmly support the Japanese economy." Asked about the side effects of monetary easing, Uchida, currently the central bank's executive director, expressed his willingness to "come up with ideas so that easing can continue."

The confirmation hearing for Uchida as well as another would-be deputy governor, Ryozo Himino, was held in the Diet's upper chamber, followed a similar hearing in the lower house on Feb. 24.