TOKYO -- Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda on Monday reiterated his intention to stick with the central bank's ultraloose monetary policy, but declined to commit permanently to the program of easing instigated by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Any monetary policy program has both positives and negatives," Ueda told parliament. "We need to evaluate them objectively and choose a policy that is most appropriate. At this moment, the positive effects outweigh the negatives."