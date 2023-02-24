ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
BOJ confirmation hearings

Kazuo Ueda seeks to steer BOJ toward more flexible path

A decade after Kuroda's 'bazooka,' nominee puts pragmatism over ideology

Kazuo Ueda, nominee for Bank of Japan governor, attends a hearing at the lower house of the Diet in Tokyo on Feb. 24. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A decade ago, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda fired a "bazooka" in an ideological bid to reflate the country's moribund economy by boosting the supply of easy money. On Friday, his expected successor sought to bring pragmatism back to the central bank.

At his confirmation hearing, nominee Kazuo Ueda told parliament that a decade of ultra-easy monetary policy under Kuroda has had side effects and that inflation is hurting people's livelihoods -- at one point pointing to the rising cost of a convenience store lunch box.

