ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
BOJ confirmation hearings

Live: Kazuo Ueda calls BOJ's current policy 'appropriate'

All eyes on nominee's views of central bank's unconventional policies

The nominee for Bank of Japan governor, Kazuo Ueda, speaks during a hearing session at the lower house of the Diet in Tokyo on Feb. 24. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
KENTARO IWAMOTO and MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda is testifying before a lower house steering committee on Friday -- the first opportunity to hear his views since news of his selection broke on Feb. 10.

The market will be looking for hints about the direction of Japan's monetary policy. In particular, attention will focus on how Ueda sees the more controversial aspects of the BOJ's approach under outgoing governor Haruhiko Kuroda, such as its yield curve control program and negative interest rates.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close