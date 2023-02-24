Live: Kazuo Ueda calls BOJ's current policy 'appropriate'

TOKYO -- Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda is testifying before a lower house steering committee on Friday -- the first opportunity to hear his views since news of his selection broke on Feb. 10.

The market will be looking for hints about the direction of Japan's monetary policy. In particular, attention will focus on how Ueda sees the more controversial aspects of the BOJ's approach under outgoing governor Haruhiko Kuroda, such as its yield curve control program and negative interest rates.