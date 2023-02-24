Live: Kazuo Ueda hints at BOJ normalization after 2% inflation in sight

TOKYO -- Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda is testifying before a lower house steering committee on Friday -- the first opportunity to hear his views since news of his selection broke on Feb. 10.

The market will be looking for hints about the direction of Japan's monetary policy. In particular, attention will focus on how Ueda sees the more controversial aspects of the BOJ's approach under outgoing governor Haruhiko Kuroda, such as its yield curve control program and negative interest rates.

Ueda, however, is widely expected to present himself as a non-ideological pragmatist who can work with politicians and market players alike.

The prospective governor and two nominated deputies, former Financial Services Agency commissioner Ryozo Himino and current BOJ executive director Shinichi Uchida, will have to go through confirmation hearings in the Diet's lower and upper chambers. But with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling coalition controlling both houses, they are expected to be approved by mid-March.

Ueda would then take the reins once Kuroda's term ends April 8.

Here's the latest (Japan time):

10:54 a.m. The yen moves nervously at around 134 to the dollar. The Japanese currency temporarily weakened against the greenback to around the upper 134 level after Ueda signaled his intention to "continue monetary easing," before being pulled back.

10:47 a.m. Asked what indicator he will watch for prices, Ueda replies: "There is no ideal indicator that can perfectly determine the underlying trend." He says a variety of factors need to be watched, "including wages."

10:35 a.m. The nominee says determining how to deal with the large amount of exchange-traded funds (in other words, equities) held by the BOJ is going to be a major issue. He says it will have to be looked at more closely once the bank nears an exit from easing.

10:25 a.m. Ueda refrains from giving specifics on the future of yield curve control -- the policy whereby Kuroda's BOJ pegged the 10-year bond yield at a specified range around zero and short-term yields at -0.1%, while other yields, such as the 20-year, were allowed to rise freely so that institutional investors like pension funds and insurers can earn returns and pay benefits to pensioners.

"There are various possibilities for the future of yield curve control," Ueda says. "However, at this point in time, when I am being nominated as a candidate ... there is a risk of unforeseen effects if I were to discuss the pros and cons of specific options, so I would like to refrain from giving an answer."

But he adds: "If the outlook for underlying prices continues to improve, I believe that we will have no choice but to review the yield curve control, or at least to review it in the direction of normalization."

10:20 a.m. The Nikkei Stock Average has started to gain momentum, rising over 1% following Ueda's comments that he believes continuing monetary easing is appropriate.

10:15 a.m. Asked why the 2% target is needed, Ueda says: "This may be a bit harsh to put it this way, but I believe that this is a global standard inflation target."

"When we are a little closer to 2%, and when we can foresee the realization of 2%, we will be able to take steps toward the normalization of monetary policy" Kazuo Ueda

10:07 a.m. Ueda says that while he expects prices to keep rising, the inflation rate that came out earlier today will be the "peak for the time being."

As noted earlier, Japan's core consumer price index -- which excludes fresh foods -- rose 4.2% on the year in January.

"I believe that the next release of data will show a considerably large drop in the inflation rate," he says.

Ueda says it will take some time to achieve the 2% target. But he adds, "When we are a little closer to 2%, and when we can foresee the realization of 2%, we will be able to take steps toward the normalization of monetary policy."

9:55 a.m. Asked how he will engage with central banks and market participants in other countries, Ueda says that cooperation with foreign central banks is "becoming increasingly important." He also says that it is "important to communicate with the market."

He mentions connections he built at international conferences, including as a member of the BOJ policy board and later as an academic in Japan and abroad. "I would like to make use of this network of contacts and knowledge I have developed in order to cooperate with foreign central banks and communicate with market participants in an appropriate manner," he says.

9:50 a.m. As a leader, Ueda says, he is determined to lead the BOJ's roughly 5,000 officers and employees by setting the right example. "The mindset of the top management of an organization is to clearly define its goals, and to show that they themselves are taking the initiative in striving toward those goals," he says.

Earlier, while nodding to the important and long-established principle of central bank independence, he vowed to implement appropriate policies "through close collaboration with the government, and with support from government initiatives." This way, he said, he hopes the bank can achieve stable and sustainable inflation.

"I believe that it is appropriate for the Bank of Japan to continue monetary easing, while continuing to devise ways to respond to the current situation" Kazuo Ueda

9:45 a.m. Ueda concedes that "various side effects have been observed" as a result of extraordinary monetary easing, but says that in view of the 2% inflation target, it was "an appropriate step and I think it is appropriate to maintain the easing policy."

He says, "I believe that it is appropriate for the Bank of Japan to continue monetary easing, while continuing to devise ways to respond to the current situation."

He concludes his statement by saying, "I would like to make the next five years the time for the Bank of Japan to complete its mission of achieving price stability, which has been a longstanding issue for both the bank and myself over the 25 years since the new Bank of Japan Law came into effect."

9:32 a.m. Ueda starts his statement: "Although our country is currently recovering from the coronavirus disaster, there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the long economy and financial markets. The rate of increase in consumer prices is around 4%, higher than the 2% target. However, the main reason for this is cost push due to rising import prices, not due to strong demand."

He continues, "I believe that it will take more time to achieve the 2% target in a sustainable and stable manner. In light of the current economic and price situation and the outlook for the future, we believe that the bank's current monetary policy is appropriate."

9:32 a.m. Here we go. Ueda is in the Diet and the hearing is getting underway.

9:00 a.m. The Nikkei Stock Average opens at 27,144, up 0.15% and almost unchanged from the previous trading day as investors await Ueda's hearing. The yen trades at around 134.57 against the dollar, strengthening slightly from the last trading day.

8:35 a.m. Japan's core consumer price index -- which excludes fresh foods -- rose 4.2% on the year in January, surpassing the BOJ's price stability target of 2% for the 10th consecutive month, according to official data that just came out. The latest figure is up from 4% in December and the highest in over 41 years.

Inflation and the outlook for prices will be a major topic during today's proceedings.

8:30 a.m. One hour to go before Ueda is scheduled to appear for his lower house hearing.

He is widely expected to chart a new course after 10 years of unconventional monetary policy under Kuroda, which saw the central bank buy Japanese government bonds without a limit, acquire domestic equities in large volumes, and guide 10-year interest rates to zero and short-term rates to minus 0.1%.

This bold easing was a pillar of the Abenomics economic revitalization program under late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It helped triple share prices, but its side effects also became increasingly evident, as debt mounted while the yen tumbled to a 32-year low against the dollar in October.