BOJ governor pick Ueda faces disentangling decade of ultraloose policy

TOKYO -- As the Bank of Japan's next governor, Kazuo Ueda would bear the weighty responsibility of wrapping up a decade of ultraloose monetary policy that has failed to achieve its goal of igniting a stable cycle of economic and price growth.

Choosing a successor to Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, the country's longest-serving central bank chief, proved difficult for the government. Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya, the top candidate and an architect of Kuroda's policies, declined the post, saying a new perspective was needed.