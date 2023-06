TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-easy monetary policy on Friday, bucking the global trend of fighting inflation and shoring up weak currencies with tightening measures.

After a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ's nine-member board unanimously decided to maintain its yield curve control (YCC) policy, under which 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields are guided to around 0% and short-term rates to around minus 0.1%.