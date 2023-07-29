ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan

BOJ lightens grip on yields under shadow of weak yen, inflation

Gov. Ueda cites aim of reining in currency 'volatility' in tweaking policy

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda spoke to reporters after the July 28 policy board meeting. (Photo by Satoko Kawasaki)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- As the U.S. and Europe wind down their monetary tightening cycles, the Bank of Japan has tweaked its yield curve control policy to let interest rates rise up to 1%, aiming to ease the burden on a public squeezed by inflation and a soft yen.

Speaking to reporters after Friday's policy board meeting, Gov. Kazuo Ueda expressed concern that the central bank's rigid rate policy had contributed to swings in the yen. "Our goal is to limit market volatility as much as possible, including in the currency market," he said.

