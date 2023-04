TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan's new governor on Friday underlined the side-effects of the aggressive monetary easing introduced by his predecessor, but emphasized the need to monitor the situation patiently as uncertainty looms over the global economy.

"A positive price trend is emerging," Gov. Kazuo Ueda said in a press conference after his first policy meeting, but added that "it hasn't reached a level where we could confidently declare our 2% inflation target is met."