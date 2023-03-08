BOJ's move to curb bond short-selling is working, with side effects

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan's measures to deter short-selling of Japanese government bonds are producing both intended and unintended effects, forcing speculators to close out their positions while potentially further eroding market functions.

Short sellers who bet on a change in monetary policy are making the BOJ's yield curve control difficult by adding upward pressure on yields. Ironically, they are placing their bets by using the BOJ's bond-lending facility designed to provide liquidity to the market.