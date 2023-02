TOKYO -- Unrealized losses on the Bank of Japan's holdings of Japanese government bonds amounted to about 8.8 trillion yen ($68.4 billion) at the end of 2022, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday.

During lower house budget committee deliberations, Kuroda explained that the book value of the central bank's JGB holdings at the end of December stood at 564.1 trillion yen, while their market value was 555.3 trillion yen.