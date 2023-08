TOKYO (Reuters) -- The Bank of Japan's decision last week to tweak its bond yield control policy was aimed at making its massive stimulus more sustainable, not a prelude to an exit from ultralow interest rates, its deputy governor, Shinichi Uchida, said on Wednesday.

Uchida also said there is still a long way to go before conditions fall in place for the BOJ to raise its short-term interest rate target from the current minus 0.1%.