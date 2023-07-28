BOJ to discuss yield curve control tweak to allow rates over 0.5%

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan will discuss tweaking its yield curve control policy at a policy board meeting Friday to let long-term interest rates rise beyond its cap of 0.5% by a certain degree, Nikkei has learned, in what would be a shift toward a more flexible policy approach.

Under its yield curve control, the central bank buys large quantities of Japanese government bonds if 10-year yields look likely to go beyond its allowable range of 0.5% below or above zero, resulting in market distortions. The proposed change would keep the rate ceiling, but allow for moderate rises beyond that level.