BOJ to review a quarter century of unconventional easing measures

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan is gearing up for a comprehensive assessment of its monetary moves since 1999, with new Gov. Kazuo Ueda looking to prepare for the future by taking stock of how well its unconventional methods have worked in the past.

"It would be a good idea to take an overall look at what we have done and how we should proceed going forward," Ueda said in his inaugural news conference on April 10. The central bank conducted policy reviews in 2016 and 2021 but has never done a long-term assessment spanning multiple policy tools.