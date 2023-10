TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan is set to consider a further adjustment to its yield curve control (YCC) framework at Tuesday's monetary policy meeting, potentially allowing 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise above 1%, sources close to the matter told Nikkei.

The long-term interest rate is currently capped at 1%, with the central bank conducting unlimited fixed-rate buying operations to keep yields below that mark. This ceiling was introduced in July to replace the previous cap of 0.5%.