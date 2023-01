TOKYO -- A decade after the Bank of Japan began its massive easing program, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda continues to insist that the central bank is not ready to take any steps toward ending its ultraloose monetary policy.

Yet the bank's surprise decision in December to expand its 10-year yield range suggests otherwise. Speculation about a possible end to its unprecedented easing continues to mount as market players no longer take Kuroda's statements at face value after the blindside.