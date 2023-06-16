BOJ would rather do too much easing than too little: Gov. Ueda

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan's governor on Friday said he would rather carry out too much monetary easing than too little, after the central bank decided to keep its ultraloose policy intact despite anti-inflation tightening in other countries.

Speaking to reporters after the BOJ's nine-member board unanimously decided to maintain its yield curve control (YCC) policy -- under which 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields are guided to around 0% and short-term rates to around minus 0.1% -- Ueda highlighted the central bank's two-decade struggle to end deflation.