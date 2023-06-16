ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan

BOJ would rather do too much easing than too little: Gov. Ueda

Japanese central bank sticks to ultra-easy policy, bucking global trend

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda explains the decision to maintain the central bank's monetary policy stance in Tokyo on June 16. (Photo by Suzu Takahashi) 
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan's governor on Friday said he would rather carry out too much monetary easing than too little, after the central bank decided to keep its ultraloose policy intact despite anti-inflation tightening in other countries.

Speaking to reporters after the BOJ's nine-member board unanimously decided to maintain its yield curve control (YCC) policy -- under which 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields are guided to around 0% and short-term rates to around minus 0.1% -- Ueda highlighted the central bank's two-decade struggle to end deflation.

Read Next

Latest On Bank of Japan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close