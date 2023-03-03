Great monetary experiment? BOJ's decade of easing draws scrutiny

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan's decade of ultraloose monetary policy is raising fresh questions about its merits as architect Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda prepares to hand over the reins, with his predecessor calling it a "great monetary experiment" with "modest" effects.

But despite the grumbling, a quick exit from easy money would have its own downside. Kazuo Ueda, the nominee to succeed Kuroda in April, will have to tread a fine line to strike the right balance between minimizing policy side effects and propelling growth.