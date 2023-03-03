ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan

Great monetary experiment? BOJ's decade of easing draws scrutiny

Incoming chief faces balancing act as experts question policy's merits

From left to right, former Bank of Japan Gov. Masaaki Shirakawa, current Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda and nominee Kazuo Ueda. (Source photos by Nikkei)
SETSUO OTSUKA, Nikkei financial policy and markets editor | Japan

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan's decade of ultraloose monetary policy is raising fresh questions about its merits as architect Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda prepares to hand over the reins, with his predecessor calling it a "great monetary experiment" with "modest" effects.

But despite the grumbling, a quick exit from easy money would have its own downside. Kazuo Ueda, the nominee to succeed Kuroda in April, will have to tread a fine line to strike the right balance between minimizing policy side effects and propelling growth.

Read Next

Latest On Bank of Japan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close