Bank of Japan

IMF sees uncertainty over Japan's monetary policy

Shift from ultralow rates could significantly impact globe: regional director

The IMF's Asia and Pacific Department says risks from weakening exports to advanced economies, slowing productivity in China and a fragmentation of global trade are clouding Asia's outlook.   © Reuters
| Japan

(Reuters) -- The International Monetary Fund on Thursday warned of "uncertainty" around the direction of Japan's monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultralow interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.

Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, also pointed to risks surrounding Asia's economic outlook. These risks stem from weakening exports to advanced economies, slowing productivity in China and a fragmentation of global trade, the director said.

Latest On Bank of Japan

