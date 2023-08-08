Inflation concerns loom over BOJ as 2% target comes into focus

TOKYO -- Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2% inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.

The growing uncertainty about prices drew attention during the central bank's two-day policy meeting ended July 28, as one board member cited "increasingly significant upside and downside risks to the outlook for prices," according to the document published Monday.