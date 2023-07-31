ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan

Japan's 10-year bond yields reach 9-year high on BOJ policy changes

Changes by financial 'anchor' could rattle global financial markets

Global bond markets were rattled on July 28 with the BOJ effectively raising the permitted range for long-term yield fluctuations to 1% at its monetary policy meeting. (Photo by Satoko Kawasaki)
DAICHI MISHIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The U.S. and Europe are becoming increasingly wary of the Bank of Japan, the only major central bank that has continued to ease monetary policy. This is because the 500 trillion yen ($3.53 trillion) worth of funds used in the easing has been flowing overseas under the low interest rate environment, and it could be triggered to return to Japan.

The BOJ, which has been the "anchor" of financial market stability through its continued easing, will become a turbulent factor that could shake global markets.

