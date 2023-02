TOKYO -- The Japanese government plans to appoint Kazuo Ueda, an economist and former member of the BOJ Policy Board, as the central bank's next governor after Haruhiko Kuroda steps down, Nikkei has learned.

The government had initially approached Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to Kuroda but was met with a firm refusal. It has since been looking for alternative candidates.