TOKYO -- The Japanese government plans to nominate Kazuo Ueda, an economist and former member of the Bank of Japan's policy board, as the central bank's next governor to succeed Haruhiko Kuroda, Nikkei has learned.

"The Bank of Japan's current policy is appropriate," Ueda told reporters Friday. Despite a current inflation rate of 4% -- above the 2% target -- he said that "monetary easing must continue."