TOKYO -- Japan's government has approached Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda, people familiar with the matter said, as Tokyo prepares for the first change of leadership at the BOJ in a decade.

Government and ruling coalition officials said the subject had been discussed with Amamiya. The 67-year-old career central banker is the architect of most BOJ policies under Kuroda.