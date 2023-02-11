ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan

Kazuo Ueda: Academic with policy ideas tapped for BOJ governor

Veteran regulator Himino and policy architect Uchida eyed for deputy posts

From left, Shinichi Uchida, Kazuo Ueda and Ryozo Himino are set to be nominated as the Bank of Japan's next leadership team. (Source photos by Nikkei) 
KENICHI ONOZAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Kazuo Ueda, the Japanese government's choice to lead the Bank of Japan, has shuttled between monetary policy theory and practice, as a leading economist and a member of the board that introduced quantitative easing and zero interest rates.

With Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, the force behind the central bank's ultraloose monetary policy, set to depart in April, market watchers are trying to gauge how Ueda -- the first academic tapped for the position in the postwar era -- would handle the challenge of changing course.

