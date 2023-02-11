Kazuo Ueda: Academic with policy ideas tapped for BOJ governor

TOKYO -- Kazuo Ueda, the Japanese government's choice to lead the Bank of Japan, has shuttled between monetary policy theory and practice, as a leading economist and a member of the board that introduced quantitative easing and zero interest rates.

With Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, the force behind the central bank's ultraloose monetary policy, set to depart in April, market watchers are trying to gauge how Ueda -- the first academic tapped for the position in the postwar era -- would handle the challenge of changing course.