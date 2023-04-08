Kuroda's exit means BOJ's honeymoon with government is truly over

TOKYO -- Haruhiko Kuroda's final day as Bank of Japan governor on Saturday marks the end of an era in which the central bank's monetary policy was as unusual as its close relationship with the government.

Kuroda has led the BOJ for a total of about 3,670 days -- the longest of any governor since the bank's founding in 1882. First appointed in 2013, he has been the only governor to serve a second term since the Bank of Japan Act amendments took effect in 1998 to grant the BOJ independence from the government.