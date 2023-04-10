ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan

New BOJ chief Ueda backs ultraeasy policy as he takes helm

Governor says Japan has green shoots for sustained inflation

New Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda commits to maintaining the unconventional monetary policy of the last 10 years. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool   © Pool photo/Reuters
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- New Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda on Monday underlined his intention to maintain the unconventional monetary policy of the last 10 years, noting that a sudden shift in monetary policy would cause disruption to the financial system.

More specifically, Ueda backed yield curve control (YCC) and negative rates -- two of the most controversial elements of Japan's monetary policy. YCC is a policy of pegging 10-year Japanese government bond yields around zero, while the negative rates policy (NIRP) keeps short-term rates at minus 0.1%.

Read Next

Latest On Bank of Japan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close