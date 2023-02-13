Why Japan picked Ueda as BOJ head instead of Amamiya

TOKYO -- The Japanese government has decided to nominate economics professor and former Bank of Japan policy board member Kazuo Ueda as the successor to Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda. The surprise choice came after Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya, who was considered the favorite, declined the offer because of two firmly held beliefs.

"If the reports are true, the next BOJ leadership is ideal," Amamiya said cheerfully, according to a source who contacted him on the evening of Feb. 10 shortly after media broke the news that the government would nominate Ueda.