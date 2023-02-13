ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan

Why Japan picked Ueda as BOJ head instead of Amamiya

Deputy governor's beliefs led him to pass on job that was his for the taking

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya, left, and economics professor and former Bank of Japan policy board member Kazuo Ueda, right.(Nikkei montage)
TAKESHI KAWANAMI, Editor, Financial and Market News Unit | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government has decided to nominate economics professor and former Bank of Japan policy board member Kazuo Ueda as the successor to Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda. The surprise choice came after Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya, who was considered the favorite, declined the offer because of two firmly held beliefs.

"If the reports are true, the next BOJ leadership is ideal," Amamiya said cheerfully, according to a source who contacted him on the evening of Feb. 10 shortly after media broke the news that the government would nominate Ueda.

Read Next

Latest On Bank of Japan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close