TOKYO -- Japan is bracing for more volatility in the yen and the bond market ahead of a week that will bring monetary policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve.

The Japanese currency on Friday lurched to the upper 141 yen range against the dollar from the lower 140 range, as reports that the BOJ would likely leave its monetary policy unchanged spurred a sell-off. It touched a 15-year low against the euro in the 158 yen range.