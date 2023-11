TOKYO -- The sell-off in the yen has quickened despite the Bank of Japan's decision to further relax its yield curve control as the gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates remains stubbornly wide.

The Japanese currency slid as far as 151.74 yen to the dollar at one point Tuesday in New York. Crossing the 151.94-yen mark reached in October 2022 would bring the currency to a 33-year low not seen since July 1990.