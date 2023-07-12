ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan

Yen rises on speculation of BOJ policy shift

Wage, price data seen as opening door for change to yield curve control

The yen has strengthened sharply over the past several days as traders see signs of a possible policy shift by the Bank of Japan. (Photo by Satoko Kawasaki)
AKIRA INUJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Speculation is mounting that the Bank of Japan will adjust its ultraloose monetary policy as soon as this month in response to recent economic data, driving the yen to its strongest against the dollar in about a month.

The Japanese currency appreciated to the low 140 range against the greenback at one point Tuesday, strengthening by more than 4 against the dollar over the past week. Bond yields also have climbed, with the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond touching 0.465% for the first time since April on Monday and hovering around 0.45% Tuesday.

