Yen rises on speculation of BOJ policy shift

TOKYO -- Speculation is mounting that the Bank of Japan will adjust its ultraloose monetary policy as soon as this month in response to recent economic data, driving the yen to its strongest against the dollar in about a month.

The Japanese currency appreciated to the low 140 range against the greenback at one point Tuesday, strengthening by more than 4 against the dollar over the past week. Bond yields also have climbed, with the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond touching 0.465% for the first time since April on Monday and hovering around 0.45% Tuesday.