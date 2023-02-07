ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bank of Japan

Yen weakens and stocks rise on expectations of Amamiya leading BOJ

Analysts see pick muting likelihood of early exit from easing

The Nikkei Stock Average finished higher Feb. 6 on the news that the Bank of Japan, pictured here in Tokyo, would not likely exit its ultraloose monetary policy soon.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The news that the Japanese government has approached Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible pick for the central bank's next leader has analysts and investors expecting a gradual transition from easing under a veteran with a dovish reputation.

The process for choosing a successor to Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose five-year term ends April 8, is entering the home stretch. The government is set to present nominations for the top post and the two deputy governors to parliament this month.

