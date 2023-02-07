Yen weakens and stocks rise on expectations of Amamiya leading BOJ

TOKYO -- The news that the Japanese government has approached Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible pick for the central bank's next leader has analysts and investors expecting a gradual transition from easing under a veteran with a dovish reputation.

The process for choosing a successor to Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose five-year term ends April 8, is entering the home stretch. The government is set to present nominations for the top post and the two deputy governors to parliament this month.