Bank of Korea cuts key rate again in bid to boost growth

SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% on Wednesday in a bid to boost an economy that is losing steam amid the U.S.-China trade war.

The central bank's seven-member Monetary Policy Board agreed to decrease the key rate -- in line with market expectations -- to match its lowest level in history, following a quarter point cut in July. Economists expect further cuts over the next 12 months.

Downside risks to Asia's fourth-largest economy are increasing. Consumer prices fell into negative territory last month, growth is sluggish and exports are slowing. Jitters remain despite Washington and Beijing agreeing to a tentative trade deal last week to avoid an additional 15% tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S.

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said in July that the bank's growth forecast of 2.2% in 2019 would be difficult because of the tough domestic economic situation and overseas uncertainties.

Fitch Ratings forecast gross domestic product growth will slow to 2% this year. Exports, a key growth driver, dropped 11.7% to $44.7 billion in September from a year ago.

The country's consumer price index fell 0.4% in September from a year earlier, with fresh food prices dropping 15.3%. The BOK said in a statement that consumer prices will remain sluggish until at least November.

A long-standing historical dispute with Japan is also a risk for South Korea as it has widened into an economic conflict. Japan in July set restrictions on exports of chemical materials to South Korea, pressuring electronics giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Seoul has retaliated by boycotting Japanese beer, cars and clothes. The number of South Korean visitors to Japan has also dropped sharply since the summer.