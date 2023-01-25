Bank of Thailand raises key policy rate to 3 year-high of 1.5%

BANGKOK -- The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday raised its key interest rate for the fourth consecutive time by 25 basis points to 1.5%, the highest since September 2019, maintaining a tight monetary policy to keep inflation in check at a time when the economy is still recovering from the COVID pandemic.

The rate hike matched market expectations as 21 economists of 23 in a recent poll by Reuters had forecast a rise of 25 bps in the central bank's benchmark one-day repurchase rate. Two others expected no change.