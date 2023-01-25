ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Bank of Thailand raises key policy rate to 3 year-high of 1.5%

Central bank focused on inflation as regional peers make different moves

The Bank of Thailand has set an inflation target of 1% to 3%. (Source photos by Ken Kobayashi)
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday raised its key interest rate for the fourth consecutive time by 25 basis points to 1.5%, the highest since September 2019, maintaining a tight monetary policy to keep inflation in check at a time when the economy is still recovering from the COVID pandemic.

The rate hike matched market expectations as 21 economists of 23 in a recent poll by Reuters had forecast a rise of 25 bps in the central bank's benchmark one-day repurchase rate. Two others expected no change.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close