BANGKOK -- Thailand's central bank on Wednesday raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points (0.25%) to 1.75%, the highest point since August 2019, as it tries to bring inflation down to its target range.

The move was in line with a Reuters poll of economists in which 18 out of 22 respondents predicted the Bank of Thailand would raise its benchmark one-day repurchase rate by a quarter of a point at Wednesday's meeting.