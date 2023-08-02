Bank of Thailand raises key rate to 2.25%, a 9-year high

CHIANG MAI, Thailand -- The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday raised its policy rate for the seventh consecutive meeting by 25 basis points to 2.25%, the highest in more than nine years.

"In the context of continuing economic expansion and narrowing slack, monetary policy should keep inflation sustainably within the target range and foster longer-term macro-financial stability by preempting the buildup of financial imbalances that could arise in a low-for-long interest rate environment," the central bank's monetary policy committee said in a statement.