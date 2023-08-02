ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Bank of Thailand raises key rate to 2.25%, a 9-year high

Central bank wary of political headwinds after election

The Bank of Thailand began tightening in August 2022 after keeping the interest rate at a record low of 0.5% as COVID hit the economy.   © Reuters
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

CHIANG MAI, Thailand -- The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday raised its policy rate for the seventh consecutive meeting by 25 basis points to 2.25%, the highest in more than nine years.

"In the context of continuing economic expansion and narrowing slack, monetary policy should keep inflation sustainably within the target range and foster longer-term macro-financial stability by preempting the buildup of financial imbalances that could arise in a low-for-long interest rate environment," the central bank's monetary policy committee said in a statement.

