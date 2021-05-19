ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Biden relief checks sent to Japanese who lived in US before 2005

Banks in confusion after a flood of inquiries from receivers

The U.S. has sent checks of $1,400 each to citizens and residents as part of its COVID relief package.    © AP
MASAHIRO OKOSHI and SHIORI GOSO, Nikkei staff writers | North America

WASHINGTON/ TOKYO -- Some pensioners in Japan who lived in the U.S. before 2005 were sent checks of $1,400 each by the U.S. government as part of President Joe Biden's COVID relief package, as local banks bat off requests for payment.

The checks were intended only for U.S. residents but Japanese, and others, who had worked in the country and receive U.S. pensions were also sent them even though they no longer live in America.

In the case of Japanese receivers, the checks are believed to have been sent based on pension information under the Japan-U.S. social security agreement that took effect in October 2005. As of 2019, more than 60,000 returnees were receiving pension payments from the U.S. The number is larger than those in other developed countries, such as around 20,000 in Germany and Britain.

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service, which is managing the payment, is now calling for unintended receivers to write the word "void" on the back of their checks and return them to its office in Austin, Texas. IRS mailing address: Austin Internal Revenue Service 3651 S Interregional Hwy 35 Austin, TX 78741 USA

Checks have been sent by mistake to people in more than 100 countries, according to Enda Kelleher, vice president of U.S. tax consulting firm Sprintax & Transfermate which files tax returns for nonresidents.

The situation has created headaches for Japanese banks. "We have been flooded with inquiries since the end of the Golden Week holiday" in early May, a senior bank official said.

This has not stopped those who are ineligible for the relief payment from approaching banks. "Inquiries began to increase gradually some two month ago and our call center and branch operations are being disrupted," a bank official said.

Banks, unable to check eligibility, has asked clients to check their status on the IRS website or through other means. The IRS has yet to comment on penalties it might impose on those who have failed to return the checks or cashed them by mistake.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more