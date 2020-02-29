BlackRock wants to fund Indonesia's $33bn new capital: minister

JAKARTA -- U.S. asset manager BlackRock looks to join a fund planned by SoftBank Group chief Masayoshi Son and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to develop Indonesia's new capital city, the country's investment minister said Friday.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for investment, told reporters of the fund -- and the opportunity for other investors to join -- after Blair and Son held a two-hour meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Friday.

"They [Blair and Son] want to give, prepare a fund for us to enter. But we also open opportunities for others to invest there," Pandjaitan said.

The minister noted BlackRock's interest in joining, and said the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. might wish to participate as well.

"So we won't rely on one party only," he said.

The fund will differ from one to be created by Abu Dhabi, which will be channeled partly to the new capital project but also to Indonesia's other infrastructure projects.

BlackRock could not be immediately reached for comment.

Pandjaitan declined to reveal the targeted size of the fund, saying only that it will be "huge" and "very adequate" to cover the estimated 466 trillion rupiah ($33 billion) cost of building Indonesia's new capital.

Indonesia intends to cover about 20% of the expense through the national budget and wishes to involve the private sector in funding the rest.

Widodo in August announced the plan to relocate Indonesia's capital from Jakarta, citing its problems with crowding, traffic, flooding and land subsidence. He chose a 256,000-hectare area in East Kalimantan Province, in the Indonesian part of Borneo island.

From left, SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Indonesian President Joko Widodo meet in Jakarta on Feb. 28.

Blair was making his first visit to Indonesia to discuss the project after it was revealed last month that he would join a high-level steering committee to oversee the development of the new capital.

The committee includes Son and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Widodo said previously that Indonesia is recruiting high-profile figures to boost confidence in the project among international investors.

Blair on Friday called the project "enormously exciting," adding that he will use his contacts to "bring in as many people as possible."

Indonesia's new capital city will be "a showcase for the very best examples of technology, of doing development in an environmentally sustainable way," Blair said. The project "comes at an extraordinarily inflection point -- of changes in technology globally and changes in the development of Indonesia itself."

For Son, Friday's meeting was his third with Widodo over the past two months to discuss the new capital city -- reflecting his keen interest.

"I think this new capital city will be the first 21st century capital city with a lot of new technology," the SoftBank chief said, citing artificial intelligence and the "internet of things." It also will offer "a lot of green" and an environment that is "good for the society."

Pandjaitan also revealed Friday that after talks with Son and Blair, two new consultants will be recruited for the project: U.S. infrastructure firm Aecom and Japanese architecture and urban design consulting firm Nikken Sekkei.

These come in addition to McKinsey, which was hired earlier and is conducting a feasibility study on the project. An Indonesian team that won a design contest for the new capital city also will be involved.

South Korea also has expressed interest in the project, Widodo said this week.

Indonesia's government is preparing a bill for submission to parliament soon that will bolster legal frameworks for the project.

Widodo added that he does not want the project to be funded by bank loans, and that there will be "no government guarantee" for the investment -- but that Indonesia is keen to partner with investors.