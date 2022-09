SEOUL -- South Korea's second-largest city, Busan, is going all out to host the World Expo in 2030, mobilizing K-pop sensation BTS as part of a massive campaign to bring the event to the southeastern port city.

The Busan World Expo 2030 project, which seeks to bring the event to South Korea for the first time, has been under discussion for almost a decade. It became government policy in 2019 and an official "national task" under the new Yoon Suk-yeol administration.