Over 1m migrants flee Middle East, hitting Asian economies

Modi extends $20bn free ration scheme for India's poor by 5 months

Japan's 4m inactive workers put job market at risk of shrinking

China's June factory activity quickens amid pandemic

Economy

Business sentiment in Japan plunges to 11-year low: BOJ Tankan

Manufacturing and service sectors expect sluggish recovery

Japan has suffered a big drop in tourist arrivals due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Business sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers has plunged to the lowest level in more than a decade, the Bank of Japan's latest Tankan quarterly survey showed on Wednesday, as the economy struggles to recover from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The headline diffusion index of sentiment among large manufacturers fell to minus 34 in June from minus 8 in March, the lowest reading since June 2009. Economists had expected a reading of minus 31, according to a poll conducted by Nikkei group company QUICK.

Large manufacturers expect the DI to improve to minus 27 in September.

The DI is a number derived by taking away the percentage of companies that think business conditions are poor from the percentage that hold an optimistic view. The large manufacturers' DI is closely watched by analysts as it provides clues to the economic cycle in Japan.

Sentiment among large nonmanufacturers also plummeted to minus 17 from plus 8. Large nonmanufacturers expect the DI to improve to minus 14 in September.

The latest Tankan results highlight difficulties faced by both domestic service sectors as well as export-oriented manufacturers in Japan. Although the pandemic has hit the European, North American and  emerging economies harder, Japan has suffered a plunge in inbound tourism from Asia as well as a fall in auto exports to the U.S. and Europe. These factors had, in turn, weakened demand for basic materials such as steel.

The BOJ has been using its monetary policy tools to support businesses struggling to cope with the global economic shock, through an abundant supply of liquidity to large and small businesses, either directly or via banks.

In April, the central bank announced it would buy government debt without a limit, signaling its commitment to supporting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to continue offering fiscal stimuli until the economy regains its footing.

Latest On Economy

