China GDP expands 2.3% in 2020 with fast recovery from COVID

SHANGHAI -- China's gross domestic product in 2020 grew on the tailwind of investment and consumption, backed by a relatively rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that also fueled exports.

Full-year growth came in at 2.3% year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, higher than the median 2.1% projected by 35 economists polled by Nikkei.

The growth, the lowest in 44 years, was lower than the 6% achieved in 2019.

China is likely to be the only major economy to expand as countries including the U.S. and Japan continue to struggle with the pandemic. However, the expansion was achieved on the back of a downward adjustment made last month to the 2019 numbers, providing a lower base from which to report growth for 2020.

Growth in the final quarter improved to 6.5%, riding the momentum of the 4.9% expansion achieved in the third quarter and the 3.2% growth seen in the second quarter.

"Macroeconomic and financial policies have supported the recovery," the International Monetary Fund pointed out earlier this month in a statement.

China's early recovery from the pandemic and subsequent work resumption had allowed for industrial production to ramp up, contributing to demand for its factory goods, including medical equipment and electronics.

The country posted a record high trade surplus, underlined by 3.6% export growth.

The Chinese economy is expected to grow 7.9% in 2021 as economic activity continues to normalize and domestic outbreaks remain under control, the IMF said on Jan. 8.

DHgate, a Beijing-based e-commerce platform, saw demand for battery-powered bikes made in China grow by 210% annually as European countries such as the U.K., France and Italy promoted the use of private transport during the pandemic.

"Cross-border e-commerce will play a more important role in 2021 as it has emerged as a key channel to mitigate the impact of conventional trade amid the pandemic," Diane Wang, DHgate founder and chairperson, told Nikkei Asia.