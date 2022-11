BEIJING/TOKYO -- The Chinese economy is on track to expand by 3.3% in real terms this year, according to the latest QUICK FactSet survey of private-sector analysts, indicating that growth will be much slower than anticipated and weigh on the global economy.

The updated forecast represents a 1.8-point downgrade from the estimates at the start of the year. China has an official annual growth target for gross domestic product set at around 5.5%.