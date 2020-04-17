ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

China GDP shrinks 6.8% in 1Q, first decline since 1992

As country tentatively reopens for business, Europe and U.S. remain shut

CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer
Residents in Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began, have finally been allowed out of their homes after a near three-month lockdown. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)   © AP

SHANGHAI -- China's economy in the first quarter contracted for the first time since 1992, dealt a painful blow by the coronavirus pandemic, as the government's fiscal measures failed to immediately alleviate hardship. 

The 6.8% contraction announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday marked a sharp decline from the 6% growth logged in the last quarter of 2019. It is lower than the median negative 3.7% forecast by economists polled by Nikkei.

Beijing imposed a strict lockdown that crippled economic activities from Jan. 23 to contain the deadly virus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

As economic activity ground to a halt, exports shrank 13.3% in the first quarter from a 2% growth in the last quarter of 2019. Imports also declined 2.9% from 3.4% over the same period, hurt by trading disruptions with major partners in the U.S. and Europe.

Analysts expect trade growth to deteriorate further in the second quarter after the coronavirus spread to most of the world even as China's factories start to crank up output. 

The government has announced about 1.3 trillion yuan ($184 billion) in fiscal measures, which includes additional health care spending, tax relief and unemployment insurance. It has also promised to implement more stabilization policies.

