China again vows policy support for economy as slowdown bites

SHANGHAI -- China's government on Friday pledged to take steps to enhance self-sufficiency across the country's high-tech supply chain, the latest in a string of promises aimed at boosting confidence in the slowing economy. But from food vendors to real estate salespeople, many bemoan a lack of concrete stimulus as they report difficult conditions on the ground.

"Our next step of action is to strengthen and improve the real economy," Yuan Da, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission, vowed on Friday. The commission is in charge of implementing macroeconomic policy. It was not immediately clear what shape the tech measures would take.