ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China aims to cook up job growth with return of street-stall economy

Shenzhen, Beijing and more reverse attitude on hawkers to spur recovery

A hawker sells fruit in Guangzhou in 2020. While considered a key source of jobs, China's street stalls have also been seen as a nuisance by some. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China's major cities have once again embraced hawkers after years of trying to clear them from streets, hoping the so-called street-stall economy will boost sluggish recovery in job growth and spending since the end of zero-COVID restrictions.

Starting September, Shenzhen will allow street vendors to set up stalls within designated areas. Shanghai is considering allowing street stalls at night markets and pedestrian-only zones within certain times. Details of the plan will be published this month, Chinese financial news group Yicai reported.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close