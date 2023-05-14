China aims to cook up job growth with return of street-stall economy

BEIJING -- China's major cities have once again embraced hawkers after years of trying to clear them from streets, hoping the so-called street-stall economy will boost sluggish recovery in job growth and spending since the end of zero-COVID restrictions.

Starting September, Shenzhen will allow street vendors to set up stalls within designated areas. Shanghai is considering allowing street stalls at night markets and pedestrian-only zones within certain times. Details of the plan will be published this month, Chinese financial news group Yicai reported.