HONG KONG -- China and India will account for more than half of this year's global growth, the International Monetary Fund predicts, underscoring the Asia-Pacific region's strength amid rising uncertainty over the U.S. economy.

The IMF forecast in April that Asia-Pacific real gross domestic product will increase 4.6% in 2023, an upgrade of 0.3 percentage point from last October's projection. It sees the global economy expanding 2.8%.